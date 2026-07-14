The Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) Administration has introduced four specialised patrol vehicles and new operational equipment for its civil enforcement wardens in Dhekelia and Akrotiri, aiming to strengthen law enforcement, improve environmental protection and increase its presence in local communities.

The vehicles are now operational and will be used by Area Office Civil Wardens during patrols to detect and tackle administrative and environmental offences. Officers have also been equipped with body-worn cameras, digital cameras and protective vests.

Akrotiri Area Officer George Kiteos said the investment demonstrated the SBA Administration’s continued commitment to enforcing the law, protecting the environment and serving the public.

“The SBA Administration continues to strengthen its commitment in upholding the law, protecting the environment and serving the public through the introduction of new operational vehicles and body worn cameras for our Civil Wardens,” he said.

Kiteos said the additional equipment would improve the teams’ ability to respond to administrative and environmental offences, including illegal developments, unauthorised structures and activities affecting protected beaches.

“Our message is clear, the SBA Administration is committed to fair, professional and transparent enforcement,” he said.

“While we take firm action against those who break the law, our primary aim is to ensure public safety, safeguard our unique natural environment and support everyone who uses and enjoys these special areas responsibly.”

Dhekelia Area Officer Maria Pieri-Kyriakidou said the new patrol vehicles represented “a significant enhancement” to the capabilities of the administration’s Civil Enforcement Wardens.

She said the vehicles would allow officers to maintain a stronger presence across the Bases, engage more effectively with local communities and provide a more responsive service.

“Our Civil Enforcement Wardens are regularly out in our communities, engaging with residents, identifying and reporting offences and supporting SBA legislation compliance,” she said.

“These new vehicles improve our ability to remain visible, accessible and responsive, helping us deliver a better service to our communities.”