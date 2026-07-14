Cyprus and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation on migration, border security and regional stability during high level meetings held in Nicosia on Tuesday.

US undersecretary for strategy, policy and planning at the department of homeland security Rob Law has also discussed Cyprus’ progress towards joining the US Visa Waiver Programme during his visit to the island.

On Tuesday Law met deputy migration minister Nicholas Ioannides, following separate talks with deputy minister to the president Irene Piki on Monday.

According to the deputy ministry, the meetings confirmed the “high level of relations” between the Republic and the US and a shared determination to strengthen cooperation in addressing common security challenges.

Particular emphasis was placed on managing migration flows, improving asylum and return procedures as well as tackling criminal smuggling networks.

The two sides also discussed the use of modern technological tools to strengthen the interoperability of services involved in migration and border management.

Officials exchanged views on expanding cooperation through the sharing of expertise between Cypriot and American authorities.

Ioannides briefed the US delegation on Cyprus’ migration strategy, outlining measures aimed at protecting the island’s borders, accelerating the examination of asylum applications, returning people with no legal right to remain and strengthening legal migration channels.

He drew attention to Cyprus’ role as “a pillar of stability” in the region as “a reliable partner” of the US in “a region facing heightened geopolitical and migration pressures”.

Law congratulated Cyprus on the “excellent results” achieved through its migration policy and also recognised the work carried out during Cyprus’ EU council presidency in the field of migration.

Discussions with Piki on Monday focused on the wider strategic relationship between the two countries, including regional security, intelligence sharing and the protection of critical infrastructure from emerging cyber threats.

The meetings also reviewed Cyprus’ application to join the US Visa Waiver Programme, with officials confirming that it has completed the required technical criteria.

The matter will now proceed through the remaining internal procedures of the United States before a final decision is taken.