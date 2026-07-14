Award-winning artist Lea Maleni directs this year’s Cyprus production of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama, Seven Against Thebes by Aeschylus. Produced by Persona Theatre Company, with a particularly dynamic and aesthetic directorial approach, the show features an outstanding group of artists who are set to take the stage at the end of the month.

Seven Against Thebes will be presented at the Makarios III Amphitheatre in Nicosia, on July 27 and 28, followed by performances at the Curium Ancient Theatre on July 31 July and August 1.

Drawing on myth, history and collective memory, the performance engages with the present day, focusing on fear, trauma and the heartbreak of civil war. In a world of endless, perpetuating fratricidal conflicts, where the dividing lines between perpetrator and victim grow increasingly blurred, a troupe with diverse ethnic, religious and political backgrounds unites its voices in a heart-wrenching multicultural coexistence, seeking light amid the maelstrom of war.

Aeschylus’ iconic anti-war drama centres on the harrowing experience of civil strife that transcends time, remaining dramatically relevant. Articulating the raw language of war, it speaks with sharpness to contemporary audiences, conveying anguish and despair over the outcome of human folly.

Seven Against Thebes

Cypriot production part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. Directed by Lea Maleni. July 27-28. Makarios III Amphitheatre, Nicosia. July 31-August 1. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com, www.greekdramafest.com. Tel: 700-2414