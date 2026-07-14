The Ecologists movement on Tuesday called for an investigation into multiple reports of cats being shot in a residential portion of the Lakatamia area of Nicosia.

Three cats in recent years have been shot in the same yard, according to the movement. Two were killed, while the third survived after surgery.

The incidents represent both animal abuse and “a serious threat to public safety”, the party said, as a firearm or hunting rifle was used in a residential area. They added that no substantive investigation has happened despite multiple complaints to the authorities.

The movement called for a full investigation into the allegations, the activation of the animal police unit, preventive and surveillance measures and enforcement of relevant law.

It argued that such measures were necessary for both animal welfare and the safety of residents.