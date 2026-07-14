Police arrested eight people across Cyprus overnight for a range of offences, including assault and illegal stay in the Republic, during a series of preventive policing operations that also resulted in 305 traffic violations.

According to a police statement on Tuesday, officers carried out organised patrols at key locations in urban areas across the island aimed at preventing serious crime, maintaining public order and enhancing public safety.

During the operation, police stopped 473 vehicles and checked 617 drivers and passengers. Officers also carried out inspections at 44 premises, with one establishment reported for an offence.

Traffic enforcement checks led to 305 reports for various road traffic offences, including 119 speeding violations.

Police also carried out 120 alcohol tests, two of which returned positive results, while four preliminary drug tests were conducted, with one positive result.

As part of the operation, six vehicles were impounded.

Police said similar operations will continue daily, with an increased presence, targeted checks and rapid intervention aimed at preventing crime, protecting the public and maintaining public order.