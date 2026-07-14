Greece’s foreign ministry on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of European Commission Executive Vice-President Raffaele Fitto as the Commission’s special representative for Cyprus, saying the move reflects the European Union’s strong commitment to supporting UN-led efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

In a post on X, the ministry said the appointment demonstrated the EU’s determination to back initiatives led by the United Nations Secretary-General aimed at achieving “a just, viable and functional solution”.

It added that any settlement should be in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the European Union acquis, for the benefit of all Cypriots.

Fitto was formally appointed by the European Commission on Monday to support the UN-led reunification process and work alongside the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.