The health ministry on Tuesday urged the public to take extra precautions as temperatures are set to climb above 40C, warning that extreme heat can pose serious health risks.

People are advised to stay informed through official weather forecasts and heatwave warnings and, where possible, remain in cool, shaded or air-conditioned places.

The ministry also recommends avoiding direct sun exposure between 11am and 5pm and postponing strenuous outdoor work or exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Residents should drink plenty of water even if they do not feel thirsty, avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine, and eat light meals rich in fruit and vegetables.

Loose, light coloured clothing, hats, sunglasses and sunscreen are also recommended.

The ministry stressed the importance of checking regularly on elderly relatives, neighbours and anyone living alone, while reminding parents never to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

It also warned that heatstroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms include severe headache, dizziness, extreme fatigue, nausea, rapid heartbeat and fainting.

Move anyone showing signs of heat illness to a cool place, provide water if they are conscious, and call 112 for medical help if symptoms worsen or heatstroke is suspected.