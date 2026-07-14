The Magnetic Dipoles performances is set to be a charming evening of music and theatre this Friday night, July 17, as the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi opens its doors. As part of the museum’s chamber music concert series Commandaria Orchestra & Friends, the performance brings a lively air to the enchanting Knights’ Courtyard, with music starting at 8pm.

“The Knights’ Courtyard, one of the most magical courtyards on our island, opens its doors to the public once again,” sayd the museum, “hosting a performance that brings together music, movement and stage expression. In an atmosphere filled with historical memory and summer charm, the flute, violin and physical theatre meet in an evening of striking contrasts and subtle sonic colours.”

The Magnetic Dipoles performance explores the different acoustic and expressive possibilities of the flute and the violin. Baroque music enters into dialogue with the Avant Garde, creating an imaginary field of attraction and repulsion between two worlds: the world of Baroque clarity, form and inner dance-like motion, and the world of contemporary sound exploration, breath, experimentation and physicality.

Compositions by JS Bach, Robert Dick, Ian Clarke, George Crumb, Wil Offermans and Olivier Messiaen fill the evening’s repertoire, opening up diverse sonic horizons. At its core, is the sound of the flute, becoming an instrument of breath, rhythm, theatricality and natural sound.

“The programme brings tradition and experimentation into creative contrast,” adds the museum. “The Great Train Race by Ian Clarke, the atmospheric excerpt Vocalise (…for the Beginning of Time) from Vox Balaenae by George Crumb, as well as works by Robert Dick and Wil Offermans, highlight the extended techniques and distinctive possibilities of the contemporary flute. Sigle by Olivier Messiaen, based on the actual song of a bird, adds yet another dimension, bringing nature into musical notation.

“Between these two musical worlds, physical theatre acts as a living connecting thread. Movement does not simply accompany the music; it actively participates in shaping the stage experience, transforming sound into image, tension and physical presence.”

The musicians of the night are Olivia Kaloudi on contemporary flute and Barbara Lucas on classical violin while Georgia Triggi leads the physical theatre dimension of the performance, as conceived by Kaloudi.

Magnetic Dipoles

Flute, violin and physical theatre performance by Olivia Kaloudi, Barbara Lucas and Georgia Triggi. Part of the Commandaria Orchestra & Friends concert series. July 17. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi. 8pm. €20. Book online here. www.cypruswinemuseum.com