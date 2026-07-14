A seasonal low-pressure system continues to affect the region, with mostly clear skies expected across Cyprus on Tuesday.

Winds will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, starting light at force 3 before strengthening to light to moderate, force 3 to 4. In southern coastal areas, they are expected to become moderate to strong at force 4 to 5 during the afternoon. The sea will be slight.

Temperatures will rise to around 39C inland, 30C along the southwest and west coasts, 33C in the remaining coastal areas and 29C in the higher mountains.

Overnight, conditions will remain mostly clear, although patches of mist or fog and low cloud are expected to develop locally during the early morning hours. Winds will gradually become variable and light, up to force 3, while the sea will be calm to slight.

Temperatures will fall to around 21C inland, 23C on the coast and 20C in the higher mountains.

Wednesday will remain mostly clear, while localised increased cloud is expected during the afternoon on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly on Wednesday but will gradually rise through Friday, remaining slightly above the seasonal average.