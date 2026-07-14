The National Guard remains Cyprus’ primary deterrent against external threats and its foremost defender of the country’s freedom and democracy, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Tuesday, as he addressed the swearing-in ceremony of the National Guard’s new non-commissioned officers (NCOs).

Speaking at the ceremony for the Class of 2026 at the Stylianos Kalbourtzis camp in Delikipos, Palmas said that, after more than six decades of service, the National Guard continued to play a central role in safeguarding the country’s security.

“In a homeland where a large part remains under Turkish occupation for 52 years, the sense of responsibility and duty carries particular weight,” he said.

He stressed that the National Guard’s mission to defend the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus remained “steady and non-negotiable”, adding that from Tuesday the new NCOs officially became part of that mission.

Palmas said the recruitment of new permanent NCOs was an important step in strengthening and modernising the National Guard, enhancing both its operational and administrative capabilities at a time of increasingly complex security challenges.

Describing NCOs as one of the cornerstones of every modern military, he said they play a vital role in the day-to-day functioning of military units, tactical decision-making, and the training and mentoring of younger personnel.

He urged the new recruits to maintain high standards of discipline, faithfully apply military regulations and cultivate mutual respect with both their superiors and subordinates.

“Leadership is reflected not only in rank and responsibilities, but above all in behaviour, leading by example and the way you make use of the people who serve alongside you,” he said.

The minister also encouraged the new NCOs to remain humble while continuously pursuing knowledge and professional development, quoting the ancient Greek orator Isocrates, “Be content with what you have, but always seek something better.”

Palmas paid tribute to the graduates’ families, saying their support had been instrumental in helping them reach this milestone.