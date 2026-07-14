Disy MP George Pamborides exchanged criticism with figures close to former party leader Averof Neophytou on Tuesday over the timing of discussions surrounding the party’s candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

The disagreement followed comments attributed to sources close to Neophytou and circulated within local media, who said that resolving the Cyprus problem should be the priority rather than discussions over potential presidential candidates.

The sources said that “everyone’s ambition should be the resolution of the Cyprus problem and not the chairs”, adding that the current focus should be on diplomatic efforts rather than internal party competition.

Responding on the X platform, Pamborides said he agreed with the position attributed to Neophytou’s associates, writing that “Disy was founded to solve the Cyprus problem and this shall always take precedence over any other issue, much less the personal agendas of any politician”.

However, Pamborides’ statement also criticised political figures preparing for the presidential race, referring to those who “gather advisors and staff around them, arranging ministerial positions” and “set up election headquarters and entertain party executives all day long”.

“Cyprus is too small to hide,” he wrote, adding that politicians would be judged on their handling of negotiations, “starting with the government itself”.

Pamborides said he hoped no one would attempt to use the Cyprus problem to serve political communication strategies, warning that anyone doing so would face “very heavy responsibilities”.

The comments came days after Pamborides announced that he would seek the Disy nomination for the 2028 presidential election, naming himself alongside Neophytou and House President Annita Demetriou as possible candidates.

Demetriou said Pamborides’ interest in becoming the party’s candidate was “legitimate”, while maintaining that Disy would field its own candidate in the presidential election.

Neophytou, who led Disy from 2013 to 2023, was the party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election but failed to reach the second round, finishing behind Nikos Christodoulides and Akel-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Christodoulides had previously been a Disy member but ran as an independent candidate in 2023 after the party selected Neophytou as its nominee.

Pamborides returned to political activity this year after serving as health minister between 2015 and 2018 under former president Nicos Anastasiades.

During his ministerial term, he oversaw negotiations that led to the creation of the General Healthcare System (Gesy).

Disy has not yet selected a candidate for the 2028 presidential election, with Demetriou among the figures considered as a possible contender following her continued leadership of the party.