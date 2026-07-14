Reports that the Turkish Cypriot man injured in an attack in Ayia Napa had died are false, authorities in the north said on Tuesday, adding that his condition remains stable as he continues treatment in the intensive care unit of Nicosia general hospital.

The north’s ‘health ministry’ said the 47-year-old man remains alive and is receiving medical care. It added that his general condition is stable.

The man, identified as Ahmet Tan, was hospitalised after suffering serious injuries during an attack in the Ayia Napa area in the early hours of July 5.

He sustained a fractured skull and a brain haemorrhage and has undergone two brain surgeries.

Tan’s condition had previously been described as critical, with Turkish Cypriot ‘health minister’ Hakan Dincyurek saying after visiting him that “his life was still in danger”.

Four Swedish nationals have been arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the incident. Police investigations into the circumstances of the attack are continuing.

The four suspects are expected to appear before court again this week as proceedings continue.