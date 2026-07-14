A National Guard soldier is among two Greek Cypriots who will remain in custody for a further two days in the north, after a ‘court’ there extended their detention over allegations that they entered a military restricted area without following required procedures.

According to reports within local media, the male detainee is serving his military service in the National Guard.

The man and woman were detained on Sunday after allegedly crossing into the north through the Limnitis crossing point in a private vehicle, according to reports from the Turkish Cypriot press.

During proceedings on Tuesday, Turkish Cypriot ‘police officer’ Orcun Karantagi claimed the two Greek Cypriots crossed from the government-controlled areas without stopping at the control point or completing the required entry procedures.

It is alleged that the pair were later located while attempting to return to the government-controlled areas through the Zodia crossing point, where they were arrested.

The two are facing allegations of unlawful entry into a first-degree military prohibited zone.