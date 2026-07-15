Cyprus has announced a 65-member delegation, including 36 athletes, for the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, starting July 23.The Cyprus Olympic Committee (KOE) revealed the national team this week, confirming participation in six sports until August 2.

Over 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations are expected, marking the largest Games since 2014.

Cyprus will be represented by 23 male and 13 female athletes, alongside coaches and officials.

The team will compete in athletics, judo, artistic gymnastics, swimming, weightlifting, and para weightlifting.

During the presentation, KOE president George Chrysostomou called the Commonwealth Games a top multi-sport event and a vital platform for Cypriot sport.

He expressed confidence in the athletes and acknowledged the support from coaches, families, and staff.

Chrysostomou also noted that Cyprus secured three extra athlete spots after requesting more places, promoting broader participation.

He emphasised the committee’s commitment to investing in athletes and sports federations, directing resources to those developing sport and preparing competitors.

The estimated cost of Cyprus’ participation is around €100,000, with an additional €27,000 grant from the Commonwealth Sport Team Preparation programme to assist federations and the Cyprus National Paralympic Committee.

Special attention was given to Maria Markou in para weightlifting, reflecting Cyprus’ commitment to equality in sport.

British Deputy High Commissioner Adam Sambrook stated the Games represent friendship and fair competition, and noted Cyprus will present its own Commonwealth baton in Glasgow, crafted by artists Eli Salame and Kyprianos Demosthenous.

Cyprus will compete with 13 athletes in athletics, eight in judo, six in artistic gymnastics, six in swimming, two in weightlifting, and one in para weightlifting.

The management team will arrive in Glasgow on July 20, with athletes travelling in stages before their competitions.

The opening ceremony is set for July 23 at the Hydro Arena.