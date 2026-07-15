The forestry department has highlighted two initiatives aimed at strengthening Cyprus’ wildfire prevention efforts, focusing on environmental education for young people and specialised training for National Guard personnel.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the department said it continues to develop environmental education programmes in cooperation with schools across Cyprus, recognising education as a key tool for the protection and sustainable management of forests.

As part of these efforts, a reforestation campaign was held in February in the village of Malia, in an area devastated by last summer’s wildfire.

The initiative, organised by the forestry department, involved students from Trinity Private Secondary School, who planted more than 50 saplings under the guidance of department officials to help restore the burned area.

The department said involving young people in such initiatives helps cultivate environmental awareness and encourages a lasting sense of responsibility and respect for Cyprus’ forests and natural heritage.

Separately, the forestry department announced that it carried out theoretical and practical training for National Guard personnel on June 30 and July 1 in the effective use of bulldozers for wildfire prevention and suppression.

The training covered the basic principles of fighting forest fires, as well as safe and effective techniques for operating earth-moving equipment to create fire breaks and active wildfire suppression operations.