A 28-year-old Indian national has died after being found unconscious in Solomou Square in Nicosia, police said on Tuesday announcing an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Police officers found the 28-year-old unconscious at around midday on Tuesday in Solomou Square before calling an ambulance to the scene.

He was taken to hospital, where medical staff attempted to save his life. Despite their efforts, he died several hours later.

Police are treating the case as a sudden death while investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, with a postmortem examination scheduled.

Police have not indicated that any criminal offence is suspected at this stage.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public.