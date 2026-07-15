The Larnaca district government (EOA) said on Tuesday that 90 buildings believed to be Turkish Cypriot properties are being assessed as potentially dangerous following extensive inspections.

In a statement, it said the inspections were carried out as part of its responsibilities under the buildings regulation law to identify and manage dangerous buildings.

According to the organisation, the 90 buildings have been identified as properties believed to fall under the category of Turkish Cypriot properties and are now being examined to determine whether they meet the legal criteria to be officially declared dangerous buildings.

As part of the process, the organisation said it had sent an official letter to the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Service requesting confirmation that the buildings are managed by the Guardian of Turkish Cypriot Properties.

The letter included detailed information on each property and called on the competent authority to proceed with the necessary actions where appropriate.

“Taking into account the seriousness of the issue and the possible implications for the safety of citizens and neighbouring properties,” the EOA called on the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Service to “take all appropriate measures within the framework of its responsibilities”.

It also requested to be informed of any measures already taken or planned by the service to ensure effective coordination between the authorities responsible for managing the properties and addressing any safety risks.

It said timely communication between the bodies involved was necessary to facilitate “the timely adoption of all necessary measures to protect public safety”.

The inspections form part of a broader programme to identify buildings that may present structural risks to residents, neighbouring properties or members of the public.

The EOA said it remains committed to carrying out its statutory responsibilities to identify dangerous buildings, prevent potential hazards and safeguard public safety.