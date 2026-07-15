A technical problem at the Customs Department has disrupted the system for the collection of customs duties and the subsequent release of goods, with fallback procedures now in place until the programme is up and running again.

The department informs businesses and the public that payments can be made in cash or by cheque, for which a receipt will be issued allowing the release of goods.

If payments are made by bank transfer or credit card, the accounts department will issue a stamped receipt which must be shown to receive goods.

The department said that within the framework of the payment deferral process, businesses or their agents must call the customs headquarters on 22601708 for instructions on releasing their goods.

The Customs Department has apologised for the inconvenience and assured that efforts are being made to resolve the problem.