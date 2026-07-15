Two apartments were damaged by a fire at a residential building in Protaras on Wednesday, with firefighters responding to the scene and safely removing a resident affected by smoke.

The Famagusta fire brigade attended the incident with three fire engines following a report of a fire in an apartment, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had spread to two apartments, one on the ground floor and another on the first floor.

During the operation, firefighters also safely evacuated a person suffering with mobility difficulties from an apartment opposite the affected units after smoke entered the property.

The cause of the fire has not been reported, and further details are expected from authorities.

More to follow…