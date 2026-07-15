A yellow weather warning for high temperatures has been issued for Thursday as Cyprus remains in the grip of a prolonged heatwave.

According to the met office, the warning will be in force from 2pm until 4.30pm, with temperatures in Nicosia expected to reach around 40C during the hottest part of the day.

Forecasters said Thursday would begin with patches of low cloud and isolated mist or fog, which are expected to clear during the morning before conditions become mainly fine.

Increased cloud is forecast to develop over Troodos during the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 39C in Nicosia, 34C in Limassol and Larnaca, 31C in Paphos and 30C in Troodos.

Similar weather is forecast till Saturday, with temperatures expected to remain well above seasonal averages.