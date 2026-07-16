It often starts with something simple. A flyer that needs to go out, a brochure that has been sitting in a folder, a presentation that must look sharper, or a month of social media posts that nobody in the team has time to design.

For many businesses, especially smaller ones, the problem is not the lack of content. The words are there. The photos are there. The message is there. What is missing is the time, budget or design knowledge needed to turn that material into something polished enough to represent the company properly.

This is the space that Correctify, an AI graphic design platform founded by Giorgos Gennaris, CEO, and Marios Simou, CTO, is trying to enter.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Gennaris said the idea behind Correctify came from a very practical business problem. Up to now, companies that wanted to create marketing materials usually had two options: hire a designer, or try to become one themselves.

Hiring professionals can produce excellent results, but it often means higher costs and waiting times. Beginner-friendly design tools have made the process more accessible, but they still leave much of the work to the user, from choosing templates and pasting text to adjusting layouts and learning enough design principles to make the final result look right.

Correctify was created as a third option.

The platform allows users to transform text and images into marketing materials within minutes, including social media posts, flyers, brochures, presentations, reports and infographics. It is aimed at non-designers and businesses that need strong visuals quickly, without turning design into another full-time task.

Its main idea is that businesses should not have to begin with an empty canvas. They should be able to begin with what they already have. The text, the images, the message and the brand.

A company brochure with thousands of words and several images can be transformed into a polished design with a click. A month’s worth of social media content can be generated in one go. For small teams, that can mean improving their brand image without losing time from the work they actually need to do.

Correctify works from a text editor, similar to a modern version of Microsoft Word. Users add content or instructions, whether that is a short marketing message, a longer brochure text, a report or a presentation. They then choose basic preferences, including the size of the design, such as an Instagram post or A4 document, and branding details such as colours and fonts.

From there, the platform handles the design work, including layout, typography, spacing, visual hierarchy and formatting. In other words, it takes on the technical and visual decisions that often slow non-designers down.

One of Correctify’s main features is Blueprints, which the company sees as a step beyond traditional templates. Instead of asking users to choose a template and then manually replace text, resize elements and adjust everything until it fits, Blueprints allow them to choose a style and have Correctify generate a new design around their own content.

The result can then be refined manually or by chatting with Correctify’s Agent. Final designs can be downloaded as PDFs or images, or published with their own QR code and link.

The platform is also built for teams, through shared workspaces called Organisations, where colleagues can work together on documents, designs and brand kits. Its architecture allows it to produce designs in almost any language, including Greek, a useful feature for businesses working in Cyprus.

For Gennaris, the gap in the market became clear because many existing tools still require users to do too much of the design work themselves.

“There are professional and beginner-friendly design tools, like Adobe and Canva, that mostly appeal to professionals or semi-professionals who want to create the whole design themselves manually,” he said, describing the process as “more like a painter starting on an empty canvas”.

Artificial intelligence appeared to promise an easier path. However, Gennaris said the team felt that many new tools were still not solving the everyday needs of businesses.

“With the current advancements of AI, a few new companies have promised to make graphic design dead simple for non-designers but we felt that they were not fulfilling this promise,” he said.

Some tools, he explained, fall short on editability, multi-lingual support and the ability to handle long-form text. Others that can produce editable designs are often expensive, require advanced prompt skills and are mainly built for websites and apps, “not graphics”.

That distinction matters because most companies are not always trying to build a website or design a product interface. Often, they simply need a flyer, a brochure, a presentation, a report or a social media campaign that looks professional and remains easy to edit.

Gennaris said this is why many tools still lack the “essential everyday features that marketing teams need”. He also warned that when tools are not trained on professional graphics, designs can start looking the same, creating what he called “the so-called AI slop”.

Correctify, he said, was built from a different starting point.

“Thus, we believed that the market needed a specialised AI graphic designer tailored for non-designers,” he said.

The difference, according to Gennaris, is the order of the process. Many AI or template-based tools start with “vague prompts or templates” and then force users to make their content fit afterwards, “which means changing almost everything”.

Correctify reverses that approach. “Designs are built around your content, no matter how big,” Gennaris said, adding that “you start with the text, the images, the guidelines and your branding and it handles the rest while you are still in full control.”

The company’s first use cases show the kind of market it wants to serve. Nicos Christou Development, a leading property development company in Cyprus, used Correctify to create flyers for its new project, Maya Residence, to send to real estate agents. By providing the text and image, the company was able to create an on-brand design within minutes.

It is a small example, but it captures the type of repetitive work Correctify is targeting. In sectors such as real estate, hospitality, retail, education and professional services, companies constantly need visual material. The challenge is not always creativity. More often, it is consistency, speed and the ability to produce work that looks professional without delaying everything else.

Correctify’s pricing is designed to accommodate various user needs. New accounts begin with a complimentary allocation of credits to explore available features. Beyond this, the platform offers a tiered subscription model, providing a range of monthly options that scale based on usage requirements and organisational size.

For Simou, the long-term ambition is not simply to help companies generate one design faster. It is to make the platform more personal to each business over time.

“Our long-term vision is to build a platform where each customer gets a personalised design agent that learns his/her brand, style and preferences,” he said, with the aim of “improving results with every use and making each visual consistent with the brand identity of the company”.

The company also wants to help businesses automate repetitive design work. Simou said the plan includes “recurrent design workflows like automatic presentations based on weekly sales”, which could “dramatically” increase the amount of work small teams can perform.

For Gennaris and Simou, Correctify is built on the idea that design has become too frequent and too important to remain a bottleneck. Businesses already have the content they want to communicate. The harder part is often turning that content into material that looks as professional as the company behind it. Correctify is trying to make that step smaller.

Reader Offer: Correctify is offering Cyprus Mail readers a 20 per cent discount on their subscription for the first three months. Simply use the code CYMAIL26 when signing up. Please note that this promotion is managed directly by Correctify; we encourage you to review their terms of service and privacy policy prior to registration.