Retirement in Europe comes with no common safety net. A pensioner in one member state may be expected to live on little more than €250 a month, while in Luxembourg somebody with a full insurance record is protected at more than €2,400.

Between those two figures lies a complicated collection of national systems, each with its own rules on contributions, residence, household income and years of work. The result is a European pension map marked by striking differences, but also by numbers that are not always directly comparable.

The scale of the divide is set out in new parliamentary findings prepared by the research, studies and publications service of the Cyprus House of Representatives. The study, overseen by Anthi Tofari following a request from Akel MP Nikos Kettiros, examined how EU countries protect older people whose pension entitlements are low or, in some cases, almost non-existent.

Its findings point to a difference of more than €2,000 a month between some national provisions. However, the comparison is not simply a ranking of which country pays its pensioners most generously.

In Luxembourg and Belgium, the larger amounts generally require a full working life. In Germany and Lithuania, there is no single statutory minimum pension. Meanwhile, other countries guarantee an income only after examining the pensioner’s total resources.

Some figures are gross, others are net. Some refer to the pension itself, while others are supplements, social allowances or minimum-income thresholds. The cost of housing, taxation, healthcare and other benefits can also change what the amount means in practice.

Cyprus stands much closer to the lower end of the range. Since January 1, 2026, the minimum Social Insurance pension for a beneficiary without dependants has been €450.35 a month, following a 3.38 per cent increase in its basic component. The full basic pension rose to €529.82, while the social pension, paid to people who do not qualify for another pension, was set at €429.15. The supplementary part of Social Insurance pensions was not increased under the latest pension adjustment.

The findings arrive as Cyprus is trying to redesign a system increasingly criticised for leaving many older people with incomes that bear little relation to present-day living costs. Recent figures showed that 31.5 per cent of people aged over 64 in Cyprus were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared with an EU average of 19.2 per cent.

The government is aiming to introduce a wider pension reform from January 2027, with greater support expected to be directed towards the lowest-paid pensioners. The bill is now expected to be submitted to parliament by September 20, following further consultations with unions and other social partners.

The planned changes are expected to simplify the system and address the way the basic pension, social pension and low-income pensioners’ allowance currently operate. However, trade unions have raised concerns about the proposals, including whether the changes will deliver sufficient increases for pensioners on the lowest incomes.

Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas has ruled out raising the minimum pension to the level of the national minimum wage, which would take it to €1,088, saying such an increase could not be introduced without considering the long-term sustainability of the social insurance fund. Nevertheless, he has indicated that low pensions will rise substantially under the planned reform, with the final increase depending on each person’s contributions and circumstances.

At the other end of the European map is Luxembourg. The parliamentary study recorded a minimum pension of €2,350.89 gross a month in 2025 for somebody completing 40 years of insurance. That figure has already moved higher.

According to the country’s pension authority, the guaranteed minimum increased to €2,436.04 from June 1, 2026, up from €2,376.62 at the beginning of the year. People with at least 20 but fewer than 40 insurance years may also qualify, although the amount is reduced by one-fortieth for every year missing from the full 40-year record.

Luxembourg’s headline amount is therefore not automatically available to every person reaching retirement age. It reflects a long insurance history and is paid as a supplement when the pension calculated from contributions falls below the legal minimum.

Austria also appears towards the upper end, although its system is better understood as an income guarantee than a flat minimum pension. In 2025, the relevant threshold stood at €1,273.99 for a person living alone and €2,009.85 for a couple.

Where a pensioner’s total income is lower, an equalisation allowance covers the difference. As a result, the figure represents the income level the system seeks to secure, rather than the amount every Austrian pensioner receives.

Belgium’s minimum stood at approximately €1,619 gross a month for employees and self-employed people with a full 45-year career. Those with shorter careers can receive a proportionally reduced amount, although they must generally have worked for at least 30 years and satisfy further employment conditions.

The country also provides a guaranteed income for older people whose pension rights and other resources remain below the required level. In other words, even within one national system, the minimum contributory pension and the final safety net for a person with very little income are not the same thing.

The Netherlands is another example of why comparisons between headline figures require caution. Its state pension is based largely on residence and living arrangements rather than only on the amount a person earned during their career.

Under the latest Dutch rates, applying from July 1, 2026, somebody living alone receives €1,581.55 net a month when the payroll tax credit is used. Married or cohabiting pensioners receive €1,084.13 net each. They also accumulate a separate holiday allowance, normally paid once a year in May.

Finland provides a different form of protection through a guaranteed pension that tops up small or non-existent pension entitlements. The full guarantee increased from €986.30 in 2025 to €990.90 a month in 2026.

The amount is reduced when a person receives another Finnish or foreign pension, meaning it operates as a floor for total pension income rather than an additional payment received in full by everybody. The Finnish guarantee also normally requires at least three years of residence in the country after the age of 16.

Sweden similarly combines an income-related pension with a guarantee for those who earned little during their working lives. According to the parliamentary study’s 2025 figures, the guaranteed amount was around €1,095 for a single person and €992 for a married person, although the eventual income can also be influenced by years of residence and access to housing support.

Further down the scale, France does not have one universal minimum pension applying equally to all retirees. Instead, it has a contributory minimum linked to insurance history and entitlement to a full pension. The study placed the basic amount at €747.69 a month in 2025, with a higher payment possible for people satisfying the full contribution conditions.

Germany also has no statutory minimum pension in the conventional sense. A person’s pension is calculated from earnings, contributions and insurance years. When the resulting amount is too low to meet basic needs, the pensioner may apply for old-age basic security.

The final support can reach around €900 to more than €1,000 a month, but this is not a standard pension rate. It is calculated according to the person’s other income, household position and reasonable housing and heating costs.

Lithuania follows a comparable approach. Low pensions may be supplemented with reference to the country’s minimum consumption needs, estimated at €450 in 2025. A person completing only the minimum 15-year insurance period could receive a basic pension of €298.45 together with an additional supplement.

Greece’s full national pension stood at €436.40, but the amount may be reduced when a pensioner has fewer than 20 insurance years, has lived in the country for fewer than 40 years or claims a reduced pension before reaching the age required for full retirement.

The reduction for an early pension can reach 30 per cent, while the earnings-related part calculated from contributions is treated separately. This means that two pensioners retiring at a similar age may receive very different overall amounts depending on their employment and residence histories.

Portugal also uses a sliding scale. In 2025, a pensioner with fewer than 15 contribution years was guaranteed €331.79 a month. The minimum rose to €348.05 for those with between 15 and 20 years, €384.07 for 21 to 30 years and €480.08 for at least 31 years.

Elsewhere, the study placed Bulgaria’s minimum service and old-age pension at €322.38, Estonia’s national pension at €393.26 and Slovakia’s minimum after 30 employment years at €397.30. Poland’s minimum old-age pension stood at approximately €440 gross, provided the pensioner met the required contribution conditions.

Romania’s social allowance for pensioners was among the lowest, at around €253 a month. Rather than replacing the pension already earned, the state pays the difference when the person’s existing entitlement falls below the guaranteed threshold.

In Italy, the pension authority provides a supplement when a contribution-based pension falls below an annually determined minimum, although eligibility depends on the pensioner’s personal and household income.

Croatia calculates its minimum according to the number of insurance years, using a value fixed for each year of service. Slovenia, meanwhile, bases pension calculations on a minimum pension base linked to national earnings. The parliamentary study put that base at €774.67 in 2025, but it should not be confused with a universal payment received by all Slovenian pensioners.

Latvia has introduced another formula, linking its minimum pension calculations to median income. The basic amount is adjusted according to insurance years, with an increase for each year worked beyond the minimum qualifying period.

At the very bottom of the statutory figures is Hungary, where the mandatory minimum for a full old-age pension has remained at 28,500 forints, or about €74 a month. However, it applies only where the person has completed at least 20 insurance years and does not represent the full range of social assistance that may be available.

Czech Republic’s minimum was also lower than the €250 starting point used in the study’s headline comparison. In 2025, it amounted to roughly €223 a month, combining a standard basic component with a minimum earnings-related amount.

These figures emphasise why a map based purely on euros can create a distorted picture. A €1,000 pension in a country with high rents and expensive services may not provide twice the security of a €500 payment elsewhere. Similarly, a comparatively low pension may be accompanied by housing assistance, free healthcare, tax exemptions or other benefits that do not appear in the monthly pension figure.

The European Commission’s pension assessment therefore looks beyond statutory amounts, examining how pensions, taxation, minimum benefits and long-term care interact to determine whether older people can maintain a decent standard of living. It also warns that disadvantages accumulated during working life, including low pay, unemployment and career breaks, frequently continue into retirement.

That question is becoming more urgent as Europe’s population grows older. People aged 65 and above accounted for 22 per cent of the EU population at the beginning of 2025, while there were only slightly more than three working-age people for every person aged 65 or over. In Cyprus, the median age increased by four years between 2015 and 2025, one of the largest rises recorded in the bloc.

However, the challenge is not only how many people are entering retirement, but also how unevenly pension income is distributed. Women aged 65 and over in Cyprus received pensions 29 per cent lower on average than men in 2024, compared with an EU-wide gap of 24.5 per cent.