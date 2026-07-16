The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Thursday a forthcoming change to the composition of the Emerging Companies Market Index, which serves as a benchmark for the market.

Specifically, the stock exchange informed investors that the shares of the Reputation Exchange PLC are being removed from the index.

According to the exchange, this decision was reached in accordance with Rule 4.1 of the Basic Rules for Index Management and Calculation, which governs the handling of shares that have been suspended from trading.

The exchange previously announced the suspension of trading for shares in the Reputation Exchange PLC on June 16, 2026, due to the company’s failure to meet its regulatory obligations.

The firm had failed to maintain the necessary nominated advisor services, which are categorised as an ongoing requirement for all issuers with securities listed on the Emerging Companies Market of the stock exchange.

While the measure was initially scheduled to last for two months until August 17, 2026, the stock exchange noted that the suspension could be lifted earlier if the company appoints a new nominated advisor.

The latest index adjustment will be implemented on July 17, 2026, the CSE stated.

The modification follows the standard protocol for managing indices when a participating company faces a period of suspension, the exchange added.