Former Edek president Nikos Anastasiou has become the first political figure to lose his police escort as part of a wider review of security arrangements for politicians and state officials.

According to Phileleftheros, the three police officers assigned to Anastasiou’s personal protection will be transferred to other police services from Monday, following his resignation from the party leadership.

The move comes as Justice Minister Costas Fitiris proceeds with a review of the system for granting police protection to current and former officials.

The review was announced in June after the minister instructed the police security committee to reassess existing risk evaluations.

According to the same report in Phileleftheros, the possible suspension of protection for former Diko president Marios Garoyian is also being examined, while no new escort is expected to be assigned to the next Edek leader.

Moreover the article stipulates that proposals are also being considered regarding the removal of police escorts assigned to former House presidents Yiannakis Omirou and Demetris Syllouris, subject to approval by the cabinet.

Authorities are further examining the arrangements for former president Nicos Anastasiades, while the possibility of providing police protection to newly elected parliamentary figures Odysseas Michaelides and Fidias Panayiotou is under review.

The assessment follows Fitiris’ directive that all current security arrangements should be examined based on updated risk evaluations and operational needs.

The police security committee is expected to submit its findings to the minister, who will then forward proposals to the cabinet for final decisions on the level of protection required for each individual.

The review includes consideration of the resources required for police protection duties, with the Police facing competing demands in areas including organised crime, drug trafficking and public safety.

Michaelides and Panayiotou, who entered Parliament following the latest elections, are among the figures whose security arrangements are being assessed.

Authorities are also examining whether existing protection provided to other political figures should be adjusted.