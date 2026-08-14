17 people were arrested in overnight police operations across the island on Wednesday night.

The said that 445 vehicles and 556 drivers or passengers were pulled over as part of the operations.

A total of 256 reports were filed concerning various traffic offences and 16 vehicles were impounded.

Of the reports filed for traffic offences, 71 concerned speeding. Four reports were made for drink-driving, whilst four cases of driving under the influence of drugs were identified following preliminary drug tests.

The police also raided 47 establishments and filed four reports.