A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the Larnaca terrorism investigation after being located abroad and extradited to Cyprus, police confirmed on Saturday.

The suspect, described as a third country national, was transferred to Cyprus by members of the Larnaca CID.

Larnaca CID chief George Charalambous confirmed the arrest, saying police had detained the individual “in the context of investigating the case concerning terrorism”.

The suspect has appeared before the Larnaca district court, which issued an eight-day detention order to allow investigators to continue their inquiries.

Police said the arrest concerns the same offences under investigation in the wider case, in which three people have already been remanded in custody.

The suspects face twelve charges, including terrorism, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of explosives.

A 32-year-old and a 38-year-old remain in custody in relation to allegations that they planned attacks against Israeli interests in Cyprus following instructions received from abroad.

Authorities have alleged that the pair were involved in activities connected to Hamas.

A 54-year-old suspect, who had also been detained in the case, was released in June after the Larnaca district court rejected a request for his continued detention.

The court imposed a €1 million bail requirement with guarantors, the surrender of travel documents and a requirement to report to police four times a week.

A 57-year-old brother of one of the suspects was also arrested during the investigation but was later released after authorities found no evidence implicating him.

The investigation began after police searches at premises in Governor’s Beach and the Kamares area of Larnaca led to the discovery of chemical substances, including ammonium nitrate, which investigators are examining as part of the case.

Authorities have previously alleged that one suspect entered Cyprus with assistance from another individual and that the case is connected to a 37-year-old man arrested in Greece, who reportedly told authorities he attended a Hamas training camp in Malaysia in 2025.

Police have affirmed that investigations remain ongoing.