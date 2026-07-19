Temperatures will remain high across Cyprus over the coming days, reaching 41°C in Nicosia on Sunday.

On Sunday, temperatures will reach 41C in Nicosia, 35C in Limassol and Larnaca, 32C in Paphos and 30C in Troodos.

The weather will be mainly clear, although increased cloud may develop in the afternoon, with isolated showers or storms possible in the mountains.

On Monday, temperatures will rise slightly, reaching around 42C in Nicosia, 36C in Limassol and Larnaca, 33C in Paphos and 31C in Troodos.

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures remaining above seasonal averages.

Nicosia is expected to reach around 42C, with temperatures of around 36C in Limassol and Larnaca, 33C in Paphos and 31C in Troodos.

Clear skies will continue across most areas, with some afternoon cloud development possible mainly over Troodos.