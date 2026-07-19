Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at invasion anniversary celebrations in the north tomorrow, after Erdogan cancelled plans to attend in person.

Yilmaz had visited a week earlier to sign an agreement for the construction of a natural gas pipeline connecting the north with Turkey.

The project is expected to become a central focus of the celebrations, with Turkish media reporting that the pipeline would extend for 100 kilometres, including 97 kilometres underwater, with an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

According to Turkish media reports, the pipeline would initially transport natural gas from Turkey to the north, while a later phase could allow for the transfer of possible Levantine gas deposits through Turkey towards European markets.

Turkish naval vessels are expected to arrive in the north to mark the occasion, which Turkey refers to as its ‘peace operation’, with the submarine Inonu, warship Zipkin and frigate Gokova to be available on display, while the F-16s that were dispatched in March will fly over the military parade.