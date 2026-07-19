A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after he was stabbed in Aradippou in the early hours of Sunday, with a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said the injured man was found on a road in the Aradippou area shortly before 1am and was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital.

According to police, officers located the 33-year-old at the scene after receiving information regarding an injured person.

“Medical examinations revealed that the 33-year-old had sustained injuries to his body and hands, allegedly caused by a sharp object,” police said.

The man was later transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains in treatment with his condition considered serious.

Police said their investigations indicated that the 33-year-old was allegedly attacked by a 21-year-old man.

The suspect was arrested as police continue investigating the circumstances of the incident, which is being treated as a case of attempted murder.