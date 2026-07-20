Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday promised to “never abandon the Turkish Cypriot people” in his message issued to mark the 52nd anniversary of the arrival of Turkish troops in 1974.

“On the 52nd anniversary of the Cyprus peace operation, I commemorate with mercy our heroic martyrs and commemorate our veterans with gratitude. I extend my heartiest congratulations on July 20, peace and freedom day, to the Turkish Cypriot people, and send greetings to my Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters,” he said.

He added that “as the motherland and guarantor country, we will never abandon the Turkish Cypriot people in their just fight”.

It had earlier been expected that Erdogan would travel to Cyprus to attend the Turkish Cypriot commemorations of the day in Nicosia, but he elected to remain in Turkey.

In his stead, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz is due to travel to the island to lead the Turkish delegation, with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler having arrived on the island over the weekend.