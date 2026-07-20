Greece “was, is, and will be by Cyprus’ side”, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Monday, as he attended the Makedonitissa tomb war memorial in western Nicosia to mark the 52nd anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island.

“The reunification of the island is the only solution we have before us, and we will pursue it on the basis of the United Nations resolutions and the European acquis communautaire for a just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem,” he said,

He added, “have no doubt, Greece was, is, and will be by Cyprus’ side, together with Cypriot Hellenism, in this fight which unites all Greeks everywhere”.

Asked to comment on the forthcoming visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the island, he said that the Greek government is “actively seeking to find a just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem”.

“In this sense, we welcome [Guterres’] new initiative to restart the talks. However, it does not depend only on the Greek Cypriots, nor only on Greece. It also depends on the other side. Our side has shown its will for a solution to the Cyprus problem,” he said.

Then asked about the prospect of holding an enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, he said only, “let’s stay here”.