Large technology firms are increasingly encroaching on traditional banking, prompting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to demand a comprehensive overhaul of how these conglomerates are policed to ensure global financial stability.

Although the immediate impact on stability is currently limited, the rapid expansion of these firms into payments, credit, insurance, and asset management in developing economies has raised alarms regarding systemic risks and consumer protection.

These technology giants have established themselves as providers of systemically important financial services, particularly through digital retail transactions that offer little direct substitutability for micro and small enterprises, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The danger lies in the bundling of multiple services, where extracting payment data to fuel lending activities creates critical dependencies that traditional regulatory models are not equipped to address, the International Monetary Fund noted.

Furthermore, the rise of direct ownership in financial incumbents and the deepening reliance on these tech firms for cloud, data, and artificial intelligence services have created operational interconnectedness that threatens to amplify contagion risks, the International Monetary Fund warned.

Current supervisory frameworks typically focus only on specific regulated activities rather than the groupwide structure of these entities, leaving regulators blind to the risks posed by the sheer scale and complexity of these conglomerates, the IMF reported in a technical paper.

While these firms offer the potential for lower costs, increased financial inclusion, and technological innovation, these benefits must be weighed against the new, complex risks they introduce to the wider economy, the IMF argued.

To combat these threats, regulators must immediately begin to enhance market monitoring, convene stakeholders to study new business models, and reform domestic coordination mechanisms to avoid fragmented oversight, the IMF recommended.

It also suggested that that prudential supervision must shift toward a risk-based approach that includes active on-site and off-site inspections to better manage governance and the potential for contagion between tech firms and their financial partners.

What is more, the IMF said that it is necessary to expand the regulatory perimeter by applying conglomerate-style supervision that requires the segregation of financial activities, ensuring these units are subject to the same rigorous standards as traditional financial institutions.

Finally, the IMF said that national governments must also act to bolster data protection and privacy frameworks, as the misuse of consumer information is a central pillar of the risks posed by these firms.