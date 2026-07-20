Disy MP George Pamborides has clarified that his allegations of internal party officials undermining his parliamentary election campaign were not directed at former party leader Averof Neophytou.

Pamborides’ clarification came after comments and social media posts suggested that Neophytou was the figure referred to when he accused party officials of attempting to discourage Disy supporters from voting for him in the May parliamentary elections.

“I want to be fair. Pamborides did not leave any insinuations about me,” Neophytou said in a social media post.

“He spoke about a certain party official, that official is not me. Anyone who bothers to comment should stop making unsubstantiated insinuations.”

Pamborides later republished Neophytou’s statement, effectively confirming that his complaints did not concern the former Disy president.

The MP had raised the allegations on Monday in an interview on the ANT1 podcast, claiming that party officials had contacted Disy voters and urged them not to support his candidacy.

“Party officials were calling voters and telling them not to vote for me,” Pamborides claimed, describing the alleged actions as unacceptable for a democratic party.

He said Disy members had contacted him after being approached by party figures, adding that some were willing to provide written statements regarding the alleged incidents.

The complaints relate to the parliamentary elections in which Pamborides secured the second highest number of preference votes among Disy candidates in the Nicosia district, receiving 12,040 crosses of preference.

Disy emerged as the leading party in Nicosia with 27.1 per cent of the vote, securing five parliamentary seats and increasing its support compared with the 2021 election.

Party president, Annita Demetriou said after Pamborides’ initial comments that the party had competent bodies to examine such matters and that internal issues were being handled with the “utmost severity”.

At a politburo meeting last Thursday, Pamborides repeated his allegations and said he was prepared to present evidence to the party’s collective body.

Demetriou responded that any behaviour of the kind described would be unacceptable, but Pamborides was not given an opportunity during the meeting to present the material he said he possessed.

Disy’s legal counsel, Christos Triantafyllides, said the actions alleged by Pamborides would constitute a violation of the party’s statutes if proven.

He said he intended to advise the party leadership to request that the MP document his claims and provide the names of those involved.

Pamborides announced earlier this month that he intended to seek the party’s nomination for the 2028 presidential election, joining discussions that have also included Neophytou and Demetriou as potential contenders.