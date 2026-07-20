Thousands danced in the streets, set off fireworks and launched red flares in Madrid as the party went on into the early hours of Monday after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup.

Waving red and gold flags, Spaniards and fans from around the world watched as La Roja realised the dream of winning the trophy for the second time following an extra-time goal by Ferran Torres in New Jersey.

As red flares pierced the night and revellers sang “A Viva Espana”, Mario, from Barcelona, said he had travelled from the Catalan capital to Madrid to watch the match.

“I drove here from Barcelona in order to see the game with the fans here in Madrid because I am from Barcelona. And tomorrow we’ll wait for the players here to celebrate with them,” he told Reuters.

Islem took a flight from Tunisia to Madrid to cheer on Spain in the Spanish capital.

“I know it was worth it and I knew they would win, Viva Espana,” he said.

Alvaro, who had come from Malaga to Madrid to watch the game on a giant screen was overcome by Spain’s victory.

“I’m so happy. It’s so beautiful!,” he said early on Monday morning.

After a tense match that went to extra time, fans exploded in joy in cities and towns across Spain as the final whistle blew in New York.

In Barcelona, where many of the Spain team play for the La Liga champions, revellers set fireworks off and partied on the beaches at the start of what promised to be a long night of celebrations.

Spain fans waved flags and cheered in the streets of the neighbourhood where Spain’s teenage forward Lamine Yamal grew up.

The 19-year-old Lamine learned to play football on the streets of Rocafonda, a working-class, multi-ethnic area of Mataro, a coastal city about 30 km (19 miles) north of Barcelona.

ONE OF THEIR OWN

The residents of Rocafonda, who include his grandmother and a cousin, still regard Lamine, who plays for Spain and Barcelona, as one of their own.

On the community pitch, where Lamine honed his skills as a boy, there is a mural featuring the player who is a symbol of the possible.

Lamine, who was born in Spain to a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, has never ​forgotten his roots.

Throughout his career, he has honoured ​Rocafonda with ⁠his trademark “304” hand gesture after scoring goals – a reference to the neighbourhood’s postal code.

During the World Cup, he has sported a headband with “Rocafonda” on it, ⁠worn ​the flags of his parents’ countries of ​origin on his boots, and said football was an example of racial and social integration.

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, posted on X: “We are World Champions!! Our national team was great! Thanks team!”

U.S. President Donald Trump and Sanchez, who have had a frosty relationship, exchanged a brief handshake before the match, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.