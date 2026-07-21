Caravans and unauthorised huts are being removed from a Larnaca beach on Tuesday, after the interior ministry’s deadline to vacate the area expired a few days ago.

The authorities, with the help of the police, started removing caravans and demolishing constructions early on Tuesday from the beach close to the Larnaca nautical club.

Four caravans have already been confiscated and large barriers have been placed at the beach entrance to prevent access to vehicles.

A similar operation will be carried out at a nearby beach, where wooden huts have been erected.

The authorities had taken action following complaints concerning cleanliness and hygiene, as well as prevention of free access to the public.