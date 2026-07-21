The Financial Wellbeing Institute (FWI) has been selected as one of the ten founding organisations of FIN.e, a new European alliance designed to strengthen financial literacy and financial wellbeing across the continent.

The selection places the Cyprus-based institute alongside leading European organisations working to improve financial education in schools and communities, while also creating opportunities for the exchange of expertise, the development of joint initiatives and participation in European projects.

Known formally as the European Alliance for Financial Education Practitioners, FIN.e brings together organisations delivering financial literacy programmes and connects them with academics, policymakers and the private sector.

FWI said its inclusion reflected the work it has carried out in Cyprus through scientific research, educational programmes, public information events and strategic partnerships. This includes the development of the Financial Wellbeing Index, which measures the financial health, resilience and confidence of citizens.

At the same time, participation in the alliance will allow the institute to contribute its experience from Cyprus to the development of practical financial education models that could eventually be integrated into education systems across Europe.

FWI president Panayiotis Andreou described the institute’s inclusion among the alliance’s ten founding members as “a special honor, but at the same time a great responsibility”, explaining that FIN.e would allow it to work more closely with organisations across Europe.

“Our participation in FIN.e gives us the opportunity to collaborate with leading organizations from across Europe, to exchange know-how and good practices, but also to transfer our own experience and the initiatives we develop in Cyprus,” he said, adding that “modern challenges require collaborations that transcend national borders and a joint effort to strengthen financial literacy.”

FWI will make its first official contribution to the alliance on August 29 and 30, 2026, during the FIN.e Lab at the European Forum Alpbach in Austria.

The two-day workshop will bring together the ten founding organisations to exchange good practices, examine the main challenges involved in implementing financial literacy programmes and explore possible joint projects and partnerships.

Over the initiative’s three-year duration, FIN.e aims to expand into a European network of 25 organisations, with particular attention given to countries where levels of financial literacy remain low.

In addition, the alliance plans to support policies developed from the bottom up, drawing on the experiences of organisations and professionals working directly with children, young people and local communities. An advisory board will connect practitioners with the private sector and the initiative’s broader institutional network.

FIN.e ultimately seeks to develop financial education models that are both practical and scalable, helping young people acquire the knowledge and skills required to manage their finances and participate more actively in their communities.

The initiative is being implemented by Aflatoun International and ActionAid Hellas, with financial support from the European Investment Bank Institute.

Founded in December 2020, FWI is Cyprus’ first non-profit organisation dedicated specifically to promoting financial literacy and improving citizens’ financial wellbeing and resilience.

Its work is organised around three main areas: scientific documentation, the promotion of targeted public policies and cooperation with organisations capable of developing practical solutions to strengthen financial resilience.

The institute is supported by Mastercard as its key strategic partner, while IMR and Athlos Capital serve as strategic mission partners. Its gold empowerment partners are Alpha Bank and Lemissoler, with EY Cyprus and Artemis Credit Bureau acting as silver empowerment partners. H. Priority Trust Services is the institute’s legal partner.