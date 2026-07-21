World football’s governing body FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl that erupted after Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in a chaotic World Cup final.

Tensions boiled over after Spain secured their second World Cup title courtesy of an extra-time winner from winger Ferran Torres. Argentina had already been reduced to 10 men in the 93rd minute of normal time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card.

At the final whistle, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish players, including defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Gavi, triggering a broader brawl between the two sets of players.

The teams exchanged shoves and had to be physically separated, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni trying to calm down the players at the end of the ill-tempered encounter.

No timeframe was given for the conclusion of the investigation.