Five people were arrested overnight across Cyprus for various offences, including possession of drugs and illegal residence, as police continued checks and raids in urban areas to crack down on crime and instil a sense of security among the public.

The police pulled over 449 vehicles and checked 555 drivers and passengers.

Three hundred reports were filed for traffic offences, including 101 for speeding and one for driving under the influence of drugs. Seven vehicles were impounded.

The police also raided 41 establishments and filed two reports.