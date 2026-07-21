Hadjimanolis lines up India shipping mission

Cyprus and India are seeking to turn their expanding political ties into concrete maritime partnerships, with Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis preparing an official visit to India alongside a Cypriot shipping business delegation.

Hadjimanolis met India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish Manish, on Tuesday to discuss the visit and identify areas in which companies from the two countries could work together across the maritime sector.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, the mission will focus on business-to-business cooperation, bringing Cypriot maritime companies into direct contact with potential Indian partners and exploring commercial opportunities in key areas of shipping.

The two officials also discussed the next steps in implementing the existing Bilateral Agreement on Merchant Shipping, including plans to convene the first Cyprus–India Joint Maritime Committee. The mechanism is expected to provide a more structured framework for cooperation between the two governments and their maritime industries.

The agreement was signed during former president Nicos Anastasiades’ state visit to India in April 2017 and covers cooperation in merchant shipping and maritime transport.

Tuesday’s meeting followed President Nikos Christodoulides’ state visit to India from May 20 to 23, during which Cyprus and India elevated their relations to a strategic partnership.

During talks between Christodoulides and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two sides emphasised the importance of shipping in strengthening trade and connectivity, particularly in linking the Indo-Pacific with Europe through trusted maritime partnerships.

They also agreed to establish a joint task force to support cooperation in sectors including shipping and infrastructure, while placing greater emphasis on maritime security and commercial engagement.

The latest discussions are intended to carry those commitments into the maritime sector, with Hadjimanolis’ forthcoming visit expected to provide the next opportunity for governments and businesses to develop practical projects.

Cyprus has increasingly presented itself as a gateway for Indian companies seeking access to European markets, drawing on its position as an EU member state and established international shipping centre. India, meanwhile, offers Cypriot maritime companies access to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets, supported by an extensive shipbuilding, ports, logistics and seafarer ecosystem.

The meeting reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to deepen their maritime relationship and move from political agreements towards practical cooperation between their shipping industries.