Construction of a new access point for Limassol’s Agios Athanasios industrial area began last month as authorities move ahead with infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving safety and traffic flow in one of Limassol’s busiest business zones.

According to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), the project is now entering a new phase, with the additional entrance-exit expected to be completed within four months.

The project is considered particularly important for the safety and operation of the Agios Athanasios industrial area, which accommodates around 120 businesses employing more than 5,000 people.

The Public Works Department awarded the contract to AN. Christou Properties and Constructions Ltd for €198,550, while the total estimated cost of the project stands at €250,000.

The new road connection will extend for approximately 500 metres and will provide a second entrance and exit for the industrial area, addressing long-standing concerns over access during emergencies and potential evacuations.

“The creation of a second exit has been a long-standing request from businesses operating in the area because a serious problem existed in the event of an emergency or the need to evacuate the zone,” President of the Agios Athanasios Industrialists Association Vasos Demetriades said.

Mayor of Amathounta Kyriakos Xydias said the project would improve safety and help reduce traffic congestion, while stressing that it represents only a temporary solution.

“The permanent resolution of traffic problems requires the connection of the industrial area to the motorway, as well as the construction of the vertical road axis on the eastern side of the area,” Xydias said.

The planned road axis would begin from the coastal road at the signal-controlled junction near Pizza Hut and extend towards the area of the German Medical Institute and Oncology Centre.

A second entrance-exit is also planned for the 3rd Industrial Area in Agios Silas, located within the Municipality of Kourion.

“The relevant documents have now been prepared and submitted to the Tenders Board so that the completed studies can be put out to tender,” Mayor of Kourion Pantelis Georgiou told Entrepreneurial Limassol.

Georgiou added that the local authority had received assurances from the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry that the required funding for the construction of the second entrance-exit had been approved.

“Consequently, we have been given the green light to proceed with the studies so that we will be ready to move forward with construction works in 2027,” the Mayor of Kourion added.

Regarding ongoing works in the 3rd Industrial Area, Georgiou said pavement reconstruction and road resurfacing projects are progressing, with pavement works currently under way and resurfacing expected to begin once this stage is completed within the next two weeks.

The developments follow comments made at the latest Annual General Meeting of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where former Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry George Papanastasiou said second entrances-exits for the Agios Athanasios and Ypsonas industrial areas were scheduled to be implemented during 2026.

Papanastasiou said the projects were intended to improve traffic management and strengthen the response capacity of industrial areas during emergency situations.

Further infrastructure improvements are also planned for the Monagroulli Industrial/Craft Zone, where construction of a new road network is expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027, according to information from the Public Works Department.

The project is expected to resolve a long-standing access issue affecting businesses in the area, as the road leading to the industrial zone has remained unpaved for years.

Entrepreneurial Limassol reported in December 2025 that the project had entered its final preparation stage following the completion of tender documents by the Public Works Department and the securing of consent from the Holy Metropolis of Limassol for the required land acquisitions.

The completion of these steps has cleared the way for construction works to begin once the final procedures are concluded.