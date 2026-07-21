Authorities in Larnaca have agreed on a series of measures to tackle a rise in vandalism across the city, including the installation of CCTV cameras, increased police patrols and the use of private security guards.

The measures were agreed during a meeting on Tuesday between Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras, representatives of the Larnaca tourism board and police officers.

The meeting was prompted by recent acts of vandalism at the Mediterranean Artists’ Park, where sculptures by local artists are displayed and two additional works are due to be installed.

Participants said vandalism had become a long-standing problem in the city, citing damage to public property and street furniture such as benches, as well as graffiti.

They expressed concern that the damage carries a significant repair cost, harms the city’s cultural identity and undermines its image as a safe and attractive tourist destination.

Among the measures agreed were the installation of CCTV systems at the Mediterranean Artists’ Park and other sites of cultural and tourism importance, the hiring of private security guards to monitor vulnerable areas and an increase in police patrols.