The Committee of Occupied Communities of Kyrenia, Nicosia and Famagusta expressed support for President Nikos Christodoulides’ efforts to resume negotiations on the Cyprus issue following a meeting at the presidential palace on Tuesday.

Committee chairman Michalis Tzortas said members were briefed by the president on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem, including the forthcoming visit of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Cyprus.

Tzortas said the refugee community supported the government’s efforts to restart the negotiation process on the basis of United Nations resolutions and the principles and values of the EU.

“Inaction is the worst risk,” he said, adding that “non-solution is not an option”.

He also called on the executive and legislative authorities, the Church and all other stakeholders to support efforts to achieve a settlement.

According to Tzortas, the meeting also covered issues affecting the refugee community, including the loss of use of occupied properties, place names, confidence building measures and other matters related to the Cyprus problem.

Responding to questions after the meeting, Tzortas said the committee was satisfied with the information provided by the president.

He added that the objective remained to preserve and strengthen Cyprus within the European Union so that “all Cypriots could enjoy the same rights and the four fundamental freedoms guaranteed across the bloc”.