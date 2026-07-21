The PwC Foundation continued to expand its contribution to education, entrepreneurship and community support during the 2026 financial year, with PwC Cyprus reporting a wide range of initiatives aimed at creating social impact across the island.

Through the activities of the PwC Foundation, the firm focused on three main areas: education and culture, youth entrepreneurship, and community support through its Offering Our Hearts & Minds programme.

The foundation said its work was guided by PwC’s wider purpose of building trust in society and addressing important challenges through long-term engagement.

Education remained a central priority during FY26, with the foundation supporting equal opportunities, academic excellence and the development of skills needed for the future workforce.

A total of 14 scholarships were awarded to high-performing students from the University of Cyprus and Cyprus University of Technology based on specific socio-economic criteria, while exceptional academic achievements across different fields of study were also recognised.

The foundation continued backing initiatives including Girls in STEAM and TechWeCan, which aim to provide young people with technical skills and exposure to emerging technologies.

During Global Money Week, PwC volunteers visited public schools across Cyprus, delivering financial education sessions to 10 schools, 28 classrooms and almost 300 students from primary schools, high schools and lyceums.

The sessions focused on practical knowledge around money management, financial planning and responsible decision-making.

Other education initiatives included collaboration with Cyprus Institute of Marketing to support young professionals, as well as experiential programmes such as “Beyond the Workforce of Today”, designed to prepare students for changes in the workplace.

The foundation also continued its long-standing partnership with the Pharos Arts Foundation to strengthen cultural and music education opportunities in Cyprus.

Supporting young entrepreneurs and innovation was another key area of focus, with the PwC Foundation continuing strategic collaborations with Junior Achievement Cyprus, the University of Cyprus and Cyprus Seeds.

Through programmes such as the “Company Programme”, students aged between 15 and 18 develop entrepreneurial skills and establish their own businesses, turning ideas into real products or services.

Participants gain practical experience in operating a company while receiving guidance from teachers and business mentors.

The “Our Community” programme introduces younger students to active citizenship and community involvement through experiential learning activities.

A notable achievement came from the Cypriot student team HerShield from St Mary’s School in Limassol, which represented Cyprus at the JA Europe competition in Riga and secured third place in the JA Europe Company of the Year 2026 category among participants from more than 40 countries.

The PwC Foundation also supported the wider innovation ecosystem by sponsoring the annual Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum and contributing to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) of the University of Cyprus.

Among the new initiatives launched during the year was the University of Cyprus C4E Summer Academy, which introduced three specialised summer programmes aimed at equipping students with advanced knowledge and skills in innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Building on previous years’ results, the PwC Cyprus Scale Up 3 programme is scheduled to launch in September 2026, with the aim of supporting the growth of emerging startups.

Community support and volunteering remained a major part of the foundation’s activities, extending its contribution beyond education and entrepreneurship.

During FY26, PwC employees took part in a blood donation campaign and supported the Movember movement, helping raise awareness of men’s health and wellbeing issues.

The “Volunteer Days” initiative received strong participation for the third consecutive year, with more than 350 PwC Cyprus volunteers taking part in 13 activities supporting local communities and charitable organisations across Cyprus.

PwC also continued its long-standing practice of providing pro bono services and making donations to a range of non-profit organisations, further contributing to social wellbeing.

PwC Cyprus chief executive Andreas Yiasemides explained that the foundation’s work reflected a commitment to creating long-term value for society.

“At PwC, we believe that meaningful change is achieved through collective action, long-term commitment and active participation,” Yiasemides said.

“PwC Cyprus and the PwC Foundation continue to invest in education, entrepreneurship and community wellbeing, helping create opportunities for people to thrive and contribute to a stronger and more resilient society,” he added.

“We are proud of the impact achieved during the past months and remain committed to supporting initiatives that create lasting and sustainable value for future generations,” Yiasemides concluded.