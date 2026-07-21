Tuesday starts off with a yellow warning for high temperatures, expected to peak at 41C inland, and a red alert for forest fires.

The warning for high temperatures is valid from 1pm till 4.30pm.

The forestry department has called on the public to be very careful, particularly when in the countryside, as a spark could start a wildfire.

In case of smoke or fire, the public should call112 for the fire brigade or 1407 for the forestry department.

Tuesday is sunny and hot, with clouds forming over the mountains in the afternoon.

Winds will be mainly a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 41C inland, 35C along the coast and 31C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday night will be clear with fine mist and low clouds forming locally.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 24C inland and along the coast, and to 21C over the highest mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine with local clouds in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains.

Temperatures will continue to climb till Thursday, with a drop expected on Friday.