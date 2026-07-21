Turkey is in talks with third countries over the future of its Russian made S400 air defence systems, Defence Minister Yasar Guler has confirmed, signalling possible efforts to resolve one of the main disputes affecting relations with the United States.

The comments were made on Tuesday in written responses to questions submitted by members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly concerning the S400 systems and Turkey’s exclusion from the F35 fighter jet programme.

Guler said discussions with Washington were continuing in a positive atmosphere.

“Within the context of the positive momentum that has developed in military and political relations with the US, solutions are being sought, with mutual understanding and cooperation, for issues that are pending from the past and also concern third countries,” he said.

Although Guler did not identify the countries involved, his remarks are the clearest public confirmation by the Turkish government that possible transfers of the S400 systems are under discussion.

He also said Turkey’s defence planning was based on existing and future security threats, adding that decisions were taken with “sensitivity and professionalism”.

The comments come days after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said consultations over the S400 systems were continuing.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also recently addressed the issue, responding to questions by saying, “Continue to watch us.”

Turkey was removed from the F35 programme in 2019 after acquiring the Russian S400 missile defence system, with Washington arguing that the system posed a risk to the advanced fighter aircraft.