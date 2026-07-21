UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin refused to attend Sunday’s World Cup final following a series of disagreements between the European governing body and FIFA over disciplinary procedures, refereeing logistics, and match operations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A central point of contention was FIFA’s decision to suspend the implementation of an automatic one-match ban for United States forward Folarin Balogun following a red card.

The saga became one of the tournament’s biggest controversies, drawing condemnation from the European football body, which said FIFA had “crossed a red line.”

Another reason for Ceferin’s absence was the case of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan being unable to take part in the World Cup after being denied entry into the United States.

Artan was subsequently appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Paris St Germain and Aston Villa in August.

Additionally, European delegates raised concerns regarding the geopolitical management of matches involving Iran, alongside operational adjustments introduced for the tournament.

These included the implementation of mandatory hydration breaks and an extended half-time interval in the final, which FIFA introduced in this tournament.

Spain were crowned world champions after a 1-0 victory over Argentina in extra time.