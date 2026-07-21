A 38-year-old woman was injured after two men riding a moped snatched her handbag while she was walking in Larnaca on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at around 6am when the woman was approached by two people travelling on a moped.

Police said the passenger grabbed the woman’s handbag, causing her to fall to the ground before the pair fled the scene.

The stolen bag contained €30 in cash, personal documents and other belongings.

The woman was taken to Larnaca general hospital, where doctors found she had suffered minor abrasions and friction burns to her hand and foot, providing first aid before being discharged.

Police have launched an investigation into the robbery and are searching for the two suspects.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Larnaca CID.