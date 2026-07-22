The fire brigade and the police are investigating the cause of the fire that broke out in the Ergates industrial area of Nicosia on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, burning an estimated seven hectares of land including wild vegetation, several trees and abandoned vehicles and causing minor damage to a nearby solar park.

Later in the evening, the fire was extinguished by ten fire engines from the Nicosia fire station, an additional two fire engines from the forestry department, and four firefighting aircraft, with support from the Game and Fauna Service, the Civil Defence and volunteer groups.

According to the fire brigade, several buildings and a production site were at risk from the fire. This prompted fire engines to remain at the scene overnight in case the fire reignited.