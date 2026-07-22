Ten students got full marks in the Pancyprian exams, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou announced on Wednesday as 3,113 students secured places at Cyprus universities and Greek military academies.

Among these, 1,590 were offered places at the University of Cyprus, 1,382 the Technical University (Tepak) and another 141 the military academies of Greece.

This total includes places offered to graduates from lyceums around the island in addition to those from technical and evening schools.

The ten students who achieved a perfect 20 were out of a total 4,969 candidates who sat the Pancyprian exams.

Head of the examination service Socrates Mylonas said that regarding the admission process for public universities in Greece, his department would announce the general ranking score of each candidate within the next few days, while the Greek ministry of education would allocate places at Greek universities in August.

Regarding male candidates who have secured a place at public universities in Cyprus, Mylonas said that those who are unable to study at Cyprus universities during the upcoming academic year because they are currently in the army must reserve their place for next year.

An overview of the results can be found here.