On Wednesday the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius inland, 33 degrees on the west coast, around 36 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and around 32 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly from the south-west to the north-west, reaching up to 4 Beaufort, and locally reaching strong winds of 4 to 5 Beaufort in the afternoon. The sea will be slightly rough.

Tonight, it will be mainly clear. However, light fog, mist and low cloud may form locally during the early morning hours.

Temperatures will drop to around 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 21 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly south-west to north-west at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

On Thursday, it will be mainly clear. On Friday and Saturday, it will continue to be mainly clear, although there will be increased cloud cover at times.

The temperature on Thursday is not expected to change significantly, but it will gradually drop on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office has issued an orange warning for extremely high temperatures, which will be in force from midday until 5pm on Wednesday.